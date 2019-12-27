Craft 1

Held since 1993, the Venice-Nokomis Rotary Art Festival is one of the largest such events in Venice. More than 160 commercial craft vendors were on hand for the 2019 event at the Venice Municipal Airport Festival Grounds. Ron Deel shows off his aquatic and wildlife art. He used the giclée printing process to produce them.

 SUN PHOTO BY MEREDITH W. NICHOLSON

VENICE — The 28th annual Venice-Nokomis Rotary Fine Arts and Crafts Festival will be from 8 a.m.to 6 p.m. Jan. 18 and from 10 a.m.to 4 p.m. Jan. 19 at the Venice Airport Festival Grounds.

Showcasing more than 100 talented artists and sculptors, this year’s event will include live music, food and drinks, children’s art display, bounce houses and the Sarasota County Humane Society’s mobile adoption center.

Also, back by popular demand, the city of Venice second annual Public Works Road-E-O featuring police and fire displays, Pubic Works equipment display and heavy equipment obstacle course for the Road-E-O.

Admission is $3 per day for adults and free for children under 12.

All proceeds from the Fine Arts and Crafts Festival benefit local charities and organizations such as; Boys and Girls Clubs of Venice, Rotary Futures Resource Center, Our Mothers House, Child Protection Center, The Twig, Habitat for Humanity, Venice Symphony, Laurel Civic Association, Boy Scout Troops and many other worthy organizations.

Community partners include: Doctors Hospital of Sarasota, Venice Apothecary, Great Florida Insurance of Englewood, The Gulf Coast Community Foundation, Venice Regional Bayfront Health and The Boone Law Firm.

More than 8,000 people attend the festival every year

For more information about the festival or about becoming a community partner, contact Colleen Carver at CCarverConsulting@gmail.com or 941-219-2623.

Follow Arts and Crafts Festival updates online at VeniceNokomisRotary.com and on Facebook at facebook.com/VeniceNokomisRotary.

