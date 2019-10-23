VENICE — As organizers approach the Rotary Ride to End Polio Now on Saturday, they remind cyclists and families they can still enter the event.
Bring bikes to the Legacy Park alongside the Venice Avenue Bridge by the intracoastal to sign-in from 8:30 -10:30 a.m.
Signs will be posted along the route and there will be free water stations.
Adding to the fun, Venice Nokomis Rotary Club members will have a celebration picnic party from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Legacy Park.
Guests are welcome to bring a picnic lunch and can purchase T-shirts. Family fun includes a cornhole mini-tournament and the Real Bikes raffle for the $620 bicycle and other prizes.
“Registration has been extended and will continue until the morning of the event,” Rotarian President Wendy North said. “We will have a shirts and food for people already registered and encourage more participants to sign-in online.” Visit www.venicenokomisrotary.org.
Real Bikes Venice & Englewood at 581 U.S. 41 Bypass in Bird Bay Plaza near the Legacy Trail Overpass will provide pre-ride safety checks at the store and in the Real Bikes tent at the event, said Carl Poleschner store manager.
There will be demonstrations of sporting and powered bicycles.
As event sponsor Real Bikes is donating the grand prize of a $620 Jamis Hudson Bicycle with all required riding accessories and additional prizes.
The raffle prize drawing takes place at Legacy Park at 1 p.m., ticket holders need not be present to win.
Rider registration starts at 8 a.m., adults $25, children under 12 free.
Adults receive a T-shirt, wrist band, lunch and beverage, children’s T-shirts $12 each. For details and to participate visit Facebook @venicenokomisrotary or the club at venicenokomisrotary.org.
All proceeds from this event by Venice Nokomis Rotary Club members will be used to help fight polio.
