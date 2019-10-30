NOKOMIS — It came as a surprise to many residents, tourists and diners as the former Saltwater Cafe building, in Nokomis, was torn down starting Thursday.
The eatery, at 1071 Tamiami Trail, will not be replaced.
Publix owns the Nokomis Village Shoppes Center at Laurel Road and Tamiami Trail. The company acquired it in September 2015.
Brian West, media and community relations manager with Publix Super Markets, Inc., confirmed by email, “At this time, our plans are to raze the building and clear the lot.”
In July 2018, following 22 years in business, the popular Saltwater Cafe suddenly closed, to the surprise of regular diners.
It was originally built in 1981.
It was popular because Chef Rolf Zahnd had become a local television celebrity with a show on SNN.
The Saltwater Cafe was leased by Katherine and Pavel Zahnd, his parents.
They commented at the time they were retired and did not want the restaurant any longer.
“I am extremely happy because it will mean the people coming south on Tamiami Trail will be able to see us from the red traffic light at Laurel Road,” said Melissa Dodge, manager of Subway. “It will be good with season and people shopping who will have easier access to us. I hope they will extend the car lot.”
The building had become infested with rodents since its closure, according to workers of American Demolition & Environmental Services of Orlando.
