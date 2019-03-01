The annual San Pedro Festival runs through Sunday at San Pedro Catholic Church.
It began Friday and continues today through 7 p.m. Sunday enjoy rides, food, vendors, live music and a chance to win tickets to the sold out Atlanta Braves spring training game on March 24. There is also a free car show today from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Admission and parking to the festival is free and all you can ride tickets are available for purchase.
The San Pedro Community Festival, 14380 Tamiami Trail, North Port, is from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. today and 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday.
