WEST VILLAGES — It’s time to put away the fertilizer for the summer.
Starting on June 1 Sarasota County begins its fertilizer restricted season in an effort to keep waterways healthy. The county asks residents to skip using nitrogen and phosphorus fertilizer from June 1 through September 30.
According to a release by the county, doing this reduces the nutrients in stormwater runoff. The county has restricted fertilizer use in order to ensure that nutrient runoff doesn’t cause harmful algal blooms.
Sarasota County recommends the following steps for fertilizing in the summer to ensure that runoff is limited and stays out of local waterways.
• Those looking to fertilize should look for products with “0-0” as the first number on the fertilizer label.
• The county recommends that an alternative to keeping lawns green is the use of iron. Iron is available at most garden center and is another way of keeping lawns green during the summer months.
• Using compost is another option to keep lawns greens.
• Buying plants adapted to Florida’s hot and humid climate and planting them in appropriate places.
• Mowing higher to encourage deep roots that resist fungus and pests.
Along with using those tips, the county also recommends that residents sweep or blow lawn clipping back into their yards and not into the road, stormwater system or water bodies. It also recommends that residents should hire lawn services that display “best management practices” fertilizer decals on their trucks.
If residents have questions they can call Sarasota County at 941-861-5000 or visit www.scgov.net.
