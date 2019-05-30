WEST VILLAGES — As summer approaches Sarasota County is encouraging families to promote water safety.
Drowning is the leading cause of preventable deaths in children between 1- and 4-years-old, according to Sarasota County.
The county is encouraging parents to be vigilant around water, as children can fall into a pool without making a sound.
According to the release by Sarasota County and SAFE Kids Worldwide, two-thirds of fatal drownings occur each year between May and August.
Drownings can occur anywhere and it’s not just limited to pools, but also buckets of water, bathtubs, toilets, dog water bowls, canals and ponds. Children who do not know how to float or swim should be monitored.
The county has provided tips to ensure that children are safe this summer. Know where kids are at all time, use an approved barrier for the pool, never allow children to be alone near any water source and have live saving devices near the pool such as pole, hook or flotation device.
Additional tips include store toys out of the pool, keep large objects such as tables, chairs, toys and ladders away from pool fences, and have a “designated water watcher” around the water source.
The county also encourages residents to teach children to swim or water survival skills, as well as learning CPR or hands-only CPR to triple a patient’s survival.
For more information visit scgov.net or contact Sarasota County at 941-861-5000.
