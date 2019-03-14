SARASOTA NATIONAL — Those looking to pick up a unique piece of art or just see what’s new can visit the second Sarasota National Creatives artisan market on Saturday.
The market which was started this past fall will return to the Palm Club to give residents a chance to shop for new art pieces created locally. The market will also be open to other West Villages residents for the first time, though all the art sold and produced is from Sarasota National residents.
Sue Inglese, a painter and Joanne Mclaren, who is also a painter started the market along with quilter Peg Normandin. The first show was put together over the fall and the group decided to bring it back a second time.
Inglese says that this year they have expanded the space and have about 20 different artists who will be selling. She added that this show will feature a lot of new artists in a variety of styles from water colors to oil painting, alcohol inks, glass and jewelry, among several other styles.
“We’re pulling it together and we are super psyched,” said Inglese.
The group has heard nothing but positive feedback and had gone to IslandWalk and Lennar to spread the word about the show.
“We’re growing,” said Inglese.
The Sarasota National Creatives second artisan market is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Palm Club, 25500 National Boulevard, Venice, and the event is free and open to West Villages residents. Those planning to attend just need to let the clubhouse know that they are attending the show and follow the signs to the clubhouse.
