With “Snowbird Season” in full-effect, there’s plenty of new golfers in the area who may be unfamiliar with which local golf courses are the best.
In a five-part series beginning today, the Sun will highlight some of the best and most enjoyable golf courses.
Sarasota National Golf Club
An 18-hole course designed by Gordon B. Lewis that opened in 2008, Sarasota National is one of the area’s newer courses.
“It’s very playable,” head professional Charlie Darbyshire said. “It’s not a course that’s going to beat you up terribly. It’s got five or six tee settings and that’s a great idea so people play the right distances. The game’s hard enough, you don’t need to make it harder.”
Featuring five different tees, golfers of all skill levels can have fun and be challenged by the layout of Sarasota National.
The course ranges anywhere from 5,495 yards at the front tees all the way to 7,344 yards from the tips with wide tee shots offering a forgiving first shot on most holes.
Best feature: An array of well-manicured greens that offer tricky slopes and undulation, but also consistent speeds.
Best holes: No. 5 — A lengthy dog-leg right Par 5 hole (648 yards from the tips) around a lake.
“It’s probably our signature hole,” Darbyshire said. “If you play it smart, you’re gonna get your par.”
No. 16 — A reasonable dog-leg left Par 4 hole (429 yards from the tips) that offers a challenging green to navigate.
“It’s a little bit of a blind shot off the tee,” Darbyshire said. “You can see plenty of fairway in front of you, but being a dog-leg left, you want to try to take a little bit off of that so you’re going over a little bit of a natural preserve. Then you’re hitting into a green complex that’s quite elevated and probably the most difficult green on the course.”
Additional benefits: Free range balls come with your round and a GPS tracking system is available in each golf cart to pinpoint distances between shots.
Fees: $99 in the morning and $73 after noon.
Booking a tee time: Roughly 200-230 people play at Sarasota National each day. To reserve your preferred tee time, non-members can call up to seven days in advance, while members have the right to reserve their spot up to 14 days ahead of time.
Address: 25510 National Blvd., Venice, FL 34293
