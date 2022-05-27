WELLEN PARK — Students or families interested in learning about State College of Florida academic programs are invited to attend an open house at SCF-Venice.
The event will take place from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, June 13 at SCF-Venice, 8000 S. Tamiami Trail, in Building 800.
Those interested can get questions answered about flexible class schedules, financial aid and the full-college experience by college staff.
SCF’s admissions and student services teams will discuss topics like the application process, registering for classes, degree pathways, career choices and student life. Campus tours will also be available.
The bachelor of science degrees in the fields of elementary education and exceptional student education will begin enrolling students this fall, pending approval by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges.
SCF’s two-year and four-year degrees and certificate programs are designed to meet the workforce needs of Manatee and Sarasota counties. Credits earned for an associate in arts degree at SCF are transferable to any university in Florida.
SCF offers many scheduling and course delivery options, which allow students to study at their own pace without compromising their work or family obligations.
Options include: SCF live online instruction via video conferences enabling students to experience face-to-face learning from convenient locations; Weekend college, for students with weekday obligations, offering classes on Friday evenings and Saturdays; flex courses, with staggered start dates, including one 12-week session, two eight-week sessions and three five-week sessions.
Interested students can visit SCF.edu/admissions and complete the free application for federal student aid online at FAFSA.gov. SCF’s federal school code is 001504.
For more information, visit www.SCF.edu or text 941-304-5443.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.