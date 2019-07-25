By ALEXANDRA HERRERA
Editor of West Villages Sun
WEST VILLAGES — As the start of the school year nears, State College of Florida is preparing to open it’s newest Collegiate School location.
Like the new students, Head of School Danielle Lutz is preparing to embark on the journey with the new students.
Lutz says she applied to one job coming to Sarasota from Houston and it was SCF.
“I was very fortunate to see this,” Lutz said.
Lutz says she spent years in public education and non-profit work. She added that the program appealed to her when she applied.
“This was a good program,” Lutz said.
She liked that she was going to part of something from the beginning, and had a direction to work towards.
While the school is just getting started, she’s already interacting with parents, staff and students. The first class as of Monday already has 54 students enrolled.
Though Lutz said a few more students should be added ahead of the Aug. 9 enrollment deadline. Applications for the school are being accepted until Aug. 9, if students are still interested, according to Jamie Smith, director of communications and marketing.
The Collegiate School at SCF’s Venice campus is the first high school to open in the West Villages. The school’s charter was approved in 2018 by the the Sarasota County School Board, and is supposed to start with 100 students.
Lutz says she knows the direction they want to go in, but the school is planning to forge it’s own path and build it’s own community.
“I think we’re still small, (and) we’re going to have that closeness,” Lutz said.
She’s looking forward to putting the support components together, and she’s already working on planning.
“I’m already working on activities, but letting (students) support,” Lutz said.
She added she wants to hear from the students and what they want going forward.
“(I’m) learning from them,” Lutz said.
She is looking forward to the school year getting started and interacting with students.
Lutz has some advice for the inaugural class coming in now in August.
“Enjoy the experience,” Lutz said.
She added she is having a blast and wants the students to enjoy it as well.
•••
The school is due to be fully operational with 400 students by the 2023-24 school year, and is a replica of the Bradenton Campus model. Though the school at the Venice campus will only serve students in grades 9 through 12, the Bradenton campus includes a middle school.
This first year is supposed to have 100 juniors and the school works as a dual-enrollment model. Students will start on an accelerated program in grades 9 and 10, before moving onto a full SCF curriculum — by the time a student graduates they’ll have a high school diploma and an associates in arts from SCF.
The program is free and open to all students pertaining they meet requirements for enrollment. Students enrolling will need a 3.0 unweighted grade point average, parental approval and qualifying test scores in the postsecondary education readiness test, SAT and ACT as well.
Applications for the first class will be accepted until Aug. 9, classes start Aug. 12 at the Venice campus.
Students at the school will have two counselors, one for their high school courses and a second counselor to respond to their needs as college students. The counselors will be for college and career readiness and help them with studying, time management, as well as thinking and analytical skills.
The curriculum at the school will be set by the teachers and the schedules at the school will not match that of a traditional high school.
The next wave of applications will be accepted in Sept. 2020, Lutz said acceptance is on annual basis. She says the applications will be ready in the summer of 2020 and the date for the next lottery has been set.
Like most charter schools, the school selects students through a lottery.
Though before the school can look ahead to the future, Smith said that the school still needs support to build the building needed for the underclassmen.
Underclassmen have to be kept apart from college students, and would need to have their own classrooms and bus loop. The students would be allowed onto the college campus, without permission.
“We’re looking for community support,” Smith said.
The school needs about $2 million to build the new building and is looking for donations to make it happen.
Smith added that the SCF Foundation would be matching all donations made to the school.
For more information on the school or how to donate, call the SCF Venice campus at 941-408-1300
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.