WEST VILLAGES — The State College of Florida will be hosting a nursing information session at it's Venice campus Aug. 6.
The free information sessions will provide those interested with more information on the college's two-year associates in nursing program and it's registered nursing program.
According to a release by the college prospective students can learn about the traditional approach, the licensed practical nursing program to learning to transfer to an RN program. Also included is what the college calls "BSNin4" admission requirements.
The sessions will provide information on course requirements, application deadlines and what prospective students can expect upon being accepted.
Information sessions are free and run about 90 minutes, according to the release.
To learn more about nursing at SCF visit www.scf.edu/nursing or contact Julie Darner at darnerj@scf.edu or call her at 941-752-5538.
SCF's nursing information session is at noon on Aug. 6 at SCF Venice, 8000 S. Tamiami Trail, in room 825 in building 800.
