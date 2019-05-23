WEST VILLAGES — The State College of Florida has received a $2,000 donation from the Plantation Community Foundation.
The foundation, which is based out of Plantation Golf and Country Club in South Venice, made the donation to support the college’s nursing program.
According to a release by the college the grant will be used to upgrade the nursing equipment at SCF. One of the purchases by the college will be new mannequins for training scenarios.
The mannequins are used by students to practice things like safe sterile dressing techniques and administration of IV medication via safe and effective central lines.
SCF Foundation Executive Director Cassandra Holmes said that mannequins like the ones make a difference for training.
“It also helps our nurses with the skills,” said Holmes.
She further explained that those are skills that the college wants the nurses to have.
“We want our nurses to be very competent,” said Holmes.
SCF relies on the community to make donations for things like equipment, especially for what the college refers to as marquee programs. According to Holmes, Nursing is not only a popular program but it is found on all three of SCF’s campuses.
The Plantation Community Foundation has donated to the college before, according to Holmes.
“(We’re) appreciative of their support,” said Holmes
The Plantation Community Foundation was founded in 1988 and is made up of residents and employees from Plantation Golf and Country Club, as well as residents from surrounding communities.
According to the group it’s main purpose is to improve the quality of life in South Sarasota County.
The group largely focuses on agencies engaged in social services, health, cultural enrichment, education and the environment, according to its mission statement.
In 2018 the foundation donated to a variety of organizations such as Boys and Girls Club of Sarasota, Children First, Englewood Community Care, Venice Art Center, among other organizations.
The group gave $144,511 in grants during the 2018 giving season.
For the college this adds to their ability to train students and adds to the competency of students. Holmes said that it adds to the passage rate of students in the program.
Holmes said that the program has the fourth highest pass rate in the state and is a highly decorated program.
To learn more about the Plantation Community Foundation of Venice visit www.plantationcommunityfoundation.org.
