WEST VILLAGES — For those looking to start classes at State College of Florida or return to the campus, registration starts Oct. 7.
Spring 2020 registration begins for returning students on Oct. 7, with new students being able to register on Oct. 14, according to SCF.
Classes at SCF begin on Jan. 16 and students can take a variety of classes whether it’s online, in person or a blended course students have options. SCF also offers degree, certificate and non-credit courses, as well as counseling options.
According to the college SCF credits can transfer to any state institution to provide a seamless transition into the university system. Though according to SCF students can also prepare for a technical career thanks to their year long certificate programs.
For more information on SCF visit www.scf.edu or call 941-752-5050.
