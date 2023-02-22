SARASOTA — The Sarasota County School Board reversed a decision it made seven months ago and approved a charter school for the Wellen Park community Tuesday night.
In June, the board voted unanimously to deny an application by the Florida Charter Educational Foundation Inc. to put a K-6 school in Wellen Park.
However, the firm appealed the denial to the Florida State Board of Education and Commissioner of Education Manny Diaz.
This year, following the election of two new members to the Sarasota County School Board, the board decided to negotiate a resolution to the dispute that was contingent upon withdrawing the denial and approving the school, which is named the College Preparatory Academy at Wellen Park.
The company told district officials it planned to open in 2023-24 with an enrollment of 615 kindergarten through eighth-grade students in its first year. It planned to increase to 765 students by its fifth year.
Board members voted 4-1 to withdraw their June 7 vote and to approve the charter, with board member Tom Edwards opposing.
"I will not be supporting this motion," Edwards said, pointing out how two board members — Vice Chair Karen Rose and Chair Bridget Ziegler — voted against the charter in June.
Edwards talked about the board's recent closed-door executive session to discuss the situation. The board learned that they would likely lose the school's appeal.
"I am saying this about the Wellen Park situation, as I said when I voted to deny last time: They are not the caliber of school that belongs here in Sarasota County."
He said the company has not improved in the past seven months.
"They've gone downhill in that period of time," he said.
"It's not in the best interest of our students.
Rose, who made the motion to approve the charter, said the board was told the district would be likely to lose, and the district would have to pay legal bills for both sides.
In its original charter proposal, Florida Charter Educational Foundation Inc. said the school would be managed by Charter Schools USA, a Fort Lauderdale company that manages 154 schools in five states.
In June, board member Bridget Ziegler ended up against the for-profit plan as well.
“There are some areas I am still concerned with and I am very uncomfortable with the financial impact we might be responsible for,” she said. “I am for school choice but I want options that make sense, so I will not be supporting this application.”
The Sarasota County School District is in the process of designing a high school for Wellen Park with plans to build a K-8 school nearby.
There are other schools in the area, including Englewood Elementary, Taylor Ranch Elementary and Venice Middle School. Englewood SKY Academy, a nonprofit charter middle school, is a few miles away, and State College of Florida Collegiate School is on the campus of SCF-Venice.
SUNCOAST SCHOOL RENEWED
At Tuesday night's meeting, the School Board also voted to extend the renewal of the charter for Suncoast School of Innovative Studies.
The school had asked for a three-year renewal, but the board changed its motion to five years, as dictated by state statutes. The vote was 4-1.
Board member Tom Edwards voted against the approval, saying after although the school has been in the district for 20 years, "Here we are back to square one."
"I know Tallahassee wouldn't agree with me, they believe in school choice at all costs," Edwards said.
