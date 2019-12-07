GRAND PALM — Grand Palm is offering ballroom dance lessons hosted by Venice residents Vito and Marilyn Carcioppolo beginning at 1 p.m. every Tuesday afternoon in the community’s social clubhouse.

Those who attend the one-hour class learn the basics behind ballroom dances including the fox trot, waltz, cha-cha, swing and rhumba.

The couple also teach ballroom dance lessons at the Venice Community Center — 326 Nokomis Ave S. — Wednesday evenings starting at 6:30 p.m. for advanced and 7:30-8:30 p.m. for beginners, with new classes beginning Jan. 15 through May.

