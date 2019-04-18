WEST VILLAGES — Whether you need to make a quick stop at Publix to stock up on your household essentials or you want to enjoy a local restaurant for date night.
The upcoming West Villages Marketplace and Town Center will reshape the way residents live in South Sarasota County.
Although these two thoughtfully-planned retail centers serve different purposes, they will encompass a variety of shops and services ranging from postal services to nail salons to distinctive eateries.
Here are a few exciting prospects to look forward to:A New Marketplace to meet your daily needs Check off all your important tasks as completed in one place and time.
Scheduled to open in Fall 2019, West Villages Marketplace is the first of the retail mainstays and will feature a 47,000 square-foot Publix Supermarket along with a full-service 7 Eleven gas station and convenience store.
Need to visit the bank, go to the dentist or drop off your dry cleaning? The Marketplace offers a mix of regional, local and national service providers close to home.
Designed through a partnership between West Villages and The Sembler Company, the plaza’s aesthetically pleasing design also features pedestrian-friendly walkways, plenty of parking spaces and considers the lifestyle of the local community.
Convenience and entertainment at the Town Center:Currently in design phase, West Villages Town Center will become your new favorite central hub to visit with family and friends.
A talented team of master planners, engineers, and architects are currently designing the urban-inspired retail destination that will be filled with attractive boutiques, a variety of dining selections and high-density residential areas. Channel your inner creativity by taking an art class or listening to live music on the event lawn.
Grab a cup of coffee or enjoy some fine wine with your closest friends along the expansive waterfront lake.
West Villages Florida looks forward to offering you a plethora of services, businesses and activities close to home. We can’t wait to see you soon!
Learn more about West Villages’ growth at www.mywestvillages.com.
