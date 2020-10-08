IslandWalk resident Michelle Byers has been hosting paper crafting/holiday style Friday mornings in the community's clubhouse arts and crafts room. Those who attend have learned how to use cutting dies, paper-crafting tools, project recipes, proper folding techniques to make Christmas cards, Thanksgiving/fall cards, Halloween treat bags and other decor, while maintaining proper social distancing, with necessary precautions taken to ensure everyone's safety. Plans are in the works to continue the class beyond the end of this session, if interest continues from residents of the community.

