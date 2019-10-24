SOUTH VENICE — Comfortable and casual like grandma’s house is the appeal of a new Naples-based restaurant that recently opened.
With a country style, warm and inviting dining experience Skillets breakfast lunch restaurant is open from 7 a.m. to 2.30 p.m. every day at 4115 S. Tamiami Trail at Jacaranda Blvd., near Publix in Venice Village Shoppes.
Serving everything prepared homemade in-house the chefs arrive at 5 a.m. to bake bread and make all the soups, sauces and batters. Skillets seats more than 100 diners at booths, a banquette and tables, bar countertop seating for 12, and on a spacious outdoor patio.
“I cannot believe how many people have stopped by recently asking when we are opening,” said Ross Edlund, owner of Skillets in Naples. “I am sure we will be a strong new face on the block as there is so much interest in new breakfast lunch restaurants and Venice is growing so much.”
Initially, they are employing 30 local people and bringing team leaders from their other restaurants to ensure diners get the services they expect from Skillets. With no fryers and no fried items, they serve homely, hardy, wholesome breakfasts believing diners will never leave Skillets hungry.
The menu offers plentiful servings of juicy and fruity items, crepes and blintzes, French toast, oats and grits, pancakes, waffles and breakfast meats. Healthy eggs, skillets, omelets and frittatas, Latin flair, salads, sandwiches, subs, soups, panini and wraps, kids’ meal and gluten free items.
Skillets workers consider their waffles are the best primarily because they make their own waffles and pancakes, not using a box mix.
Working with the local Children’s Advocacy Center taking donations at the register matching them dollar for dollar.
When established in this community, they will talk to schools and the local community organizers to become a part of South Venice, Venice and West Villages.
Skillets has take-out menus and provides their breakfast catering.
For more information, call 941-786-9825.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.