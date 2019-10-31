NORTH PORT — Betty Mone projects a New Yorker’s assuredness at spotting a con. But she’s not seeing one visiting the new North Port Aquatic Center in her adopted hometown.
“Look at those kids,” said Mone, a visibly happy mother and grandmother gesturing to her daughter Danielle, two granddaughters, Arianna and Bailey, gleefully poolside munching on nachos.
“I am impressed. We don’t have to travel (to Cape Coral), like we had. It’s great. I love it.”
Though informal — and with Tuesday’s downer of the temporary closure of the centerpiece waterslide — a survey of the huge waterpark was an unquestioning thumbs-up.
“It’s our first visit and the kids are excited,” North Port residents Amber Crouse said, trailing hubby Ryan and their kids, Ryan Jr. and Camden, to a play area with a dump bucket that sounds a bell as gallons of pool water unload.
And city recreation officials were tickled with local response, estimating more than 100 visitors each afternoon, some right up to the 7 p.m. closing time.
At closing on Nov. 3, only the aquatic center’s 25-meter competitive pool remains open, available to swim teams, fitness activities and for simple pleasure, said Trish Sturgess, the complex’s new aquatics supervisor.
The waterpark also hosts a Swim With Santa on Dec. 21, a Polar Plunge at winter break Jan. 4, among other planned events.
For pricing and hours, check cityofnorthport.com, call 941-429-7275, or visit the park at 6205 W. Price Blvd., across from North Port High School.
