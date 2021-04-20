The Renaissance community in Wellen Park recently hosted a fairy house craft program in the community's clubhouse, open to those of all ages. For $10 per person, participants received all materials and instruction on how to design their own mystical creations to take home, using wooden birdhouses and boxes, silk flowers, river rock, twigs, plastic gems, shells, moss, gnomes and other items for adornment.
Some 'fairy' good homebuilders
- SUN PHOTOS BY TAMI GARCIA
-
- Updated
- 0
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.