The Renaissance community in Wellen Park recently hosted a fairy house craft program in the community's clubhouse, open to those of all ages. For $10 per person, participants received all materials and instruction on how to design their own mystical creations to take home, using wooden birdhouses and boxes, silk flowers, river rock, twigs, plastic gems, shells, moss, gnomes and other items for adornment.

