WEST VILLAGES — Some of the most trusted Mexico City-style tacos come from trucks.
Unlike crunchy-gloppy-cheesy Tex-Mex handhelds, these authentic soft tacos’ default toppings are simple cilantro, chopped onions and lime juice. You might have to ask for cheese, sour cream, tomato and lettuce, and sometimes you won’t get them.
Think back a few years.
North Port-based Jimmy’s Tacos was dishing authentic Mexican tacos out of a white ’87 Chevy van with 400,000 miles on it. On its sides were a sombreroed bandito and a hand-painted “Jimmy’s TACOS.”
Co-owner Carlos Fillis has fond memories of those days.
“Every time we went out, things fell off and it leaked oil,” he said. “We prayed every day. But that truck never broke down.”
Jimmy’s Tacos pulled off the road five years ago. Fillis now drives big rigs in Laredo. And more than a few strong successors have meanwhile rolled onto the scene.
Since 2012 Nando’s Taqueria has been charming Englewood from a semi-permanent mobile kitchen at 2640 S. McCall Road.
Like other authentic taco makers, owner Fernando Pina can also whip up tortas, sopes, huaraches, flautas and pambazos — all the things most taquerias outside of Mexico City don’t have.
What’s a pambazo, you ask? Basically, a big, fat sub dipped in red enchilada sauce, then stuffed with your choice of meat, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, fresco cheese and sour cream.
The newest local taco truck sensation, Ceyer’s Taqueria, traveled around a bit at first, but now parks in South Venice every day except Sunday, at the Gulf station at 2200 S. Tamiami Trail.
On Sundays, owner Cecilia Lopez drives to Englewood’s newest farmers market, at 501 W. Dearborn Street.
Lopez once owned a Mexico City restaurant. Authentic ingredients like lengua (tongue) and patas (cow feet), and outrageous concoctions like pambazos, share the menu with keto-friendly tacos on romaine.
Don’t be confused that “Ceyer’s” sounds more like a New York deli than a Mexican taco truck. The name is an acronym of Cecilia’s and her late husband Hernan’s names: CEcilia Y (“and”) hERnan’S.
BRICK-AND-MORTAR BURRITOS
To grasp just how authentic South Venice’s new Taqueria El Chavo is, just try its barbacoa, lengua, sopes, menudo and Michelada.
But get this backstory, too.
It’s 1971, and “El Chavo del Ocho” (“The Kid from 8”) has aired as what will become Mexican television’s most popular sitcom. Its last episode will air in 1980, but 40 years later it will still be going strong in syndication.
Created by Mexican comedian Roberto Gomez Bolanos, the show features the misadventures of an orphan called El Chavo (played by the then-40-something Bolanos).
The humble street urchin wears signature twisted suspenders, supposedly lives in a barrel, and has an entourage of equally goofy pals, also played by adults. The series’ running gags and catchphrases permeate Latin culture, from Mexico to the United States, just like Homer Simpson’s “Doh!”
Any Mexican restaurant that’s this thoroughly themed around the beloved freckle-faced underdog earns instant credibility in the Latino community and a stamp of authenticity from anyone else who gets the reference.
It also honors first-time chef/owner Sabas and wife Perla Carmona’s 10-year-old son, Kleiber Jesus, who’s nicknamed Chavo.
After 18 years living in the United States, the family still watches the show all the time.
Taqueria El Chavo ($-$$), 941-445-4628, 2045 S. Tamiami Trail (Ark Plaza), Venice, is open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday to Thursday, to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m Sunday.
