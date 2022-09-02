Wellen Park crash Sept. 2, 2022
SUN PHOTO BY SUE ERWIN

WELLEN PARK — North Port police and emergency workers are at the scene of crash involving a bicyclist and another vehicle at West Villages Parkway and U.S. 41.

Portions of U.S. 41 have been blocked as police investigate the scene. Southbound Tamiami Trail is currently shut down.

