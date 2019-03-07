Spring is just around the corner, which means more time outdoors in West Villages. You can find more ways than ever before to leverage our prime location and enjoy Florida’s idyllic springtime weather. Here are a few fresh ideas to get you started.
Get active at Blue Heron ParkSpend time exploring the new Blue Heron Park, located on River Road, just north of the River Road and S. Tamiami Trail intersection. The park features two miles of walking and running trails, areas for bird watching and a robust dog park with plenty of activities and dedicated areas for large and small dogs. Open from dawn to dusk, seven days a week, this 33-acre park includes several outlets for residents to get, and stay, active.
Relax by the waterDescribing West Villages as a coastal community does not even come close to telling the full story. Our community is ideally situated just minutes away from some of the nation’s top beaches, also sitting just around the corner from the Myakka River. This scenic river travels through miles of pristine, unspoiled wetlands, hammocks and prairies and is perfect for fishing, canoeing, wildlife viewing and other exciting outdoor activities.
Check out events at CoolToday ParkWe are thrilled to be the home of the new Atlanta Braves spring training facility, CoolToday Park. The Braves will play their first game in the stadium on March 24. CoolToday Park will be the main site for various community activities and sporting events, so the fun will go on long after the spring season wraps up.
Enjoy new community amenitiesOur seven communities feature a variety of top of the line amenities to help you embrace the outdoors and achieve the active lifestyle you crave. Many of our communities welcomed new amenities this year, boasting new pools, outdoor pavilions and sports courts. From the newer social club in Grand Palm and the beautiful clubhouse at the Renaissance to the Preserve Amenities Center — we know many of our newer residents will enjoy these beautiful community features.
See what’s new in Venice and SarasotaYou do not want to miss the weekly farmers markets, live shows and local shopping opportunities in Venice. You can relax to some live music, get active with a bike ride or even attend a wine walk. If your exciting spring day comes with a chance of rain, you can take a drive over to Sarasota for indoor entertainment at the Florida Studio Theatre, Sarasota Opera or South Florida Museum.
This spring, make the resolution to utilize the best of what our area has to offer. Visit our website or register for our e-newsletter to learn more about events and entertainment, both in and around West Villages Florida. We can’t wait to see you.
