North Port, FL (34287 )

Today

Thunderstorms likely in the morning. Then the chance of scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. High 86F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low near 75F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.