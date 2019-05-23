WEST VILLAGES — The State College of Florida will hold workshops for prospective students in June.
The college will offer a look into their programs, as well providing assistance to fill out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid.
SCF will hold information sessions to answer questions about career choices, class registration and providing step-by-step assistance to fill out FAFSA, according to a release by the college.
Advisors will also be on hand to answer questions and SCF students will be on hand to help answer questions about campus life and offer tours.
The workshop will also offer insights into other forms of paying for college, with information on scholarships, payment plans, financial aid, grants or student loans. According to SCF students in 2018 received more than $1.6 million scholarships.
The release continued that SCF’s tuition is half of that of a university, with students earning an associates degree with little to no debt at SCF. SCF offers a variety of options for students from associates degrees for students who intend to transfer to university programs, start a career or continue through SCF’s baccalaureate programs.
SCF also offers a variety of certificate programs, accelerated dual enrollment, SCF Honors and Gator Engineering programs.
SCF will host an information workshop from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. June 3 at it’s Venice campus, 8000 S. Tamiami Trail, in building 800.
For more information on admissions express call the Venice campus at 941-408-1300 ext. 65050 or email admissions@scf.edu. Visit www.scf.edu to learn more about SCF and it’s programs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.