ISLANDWALK — IslandWalk at the West Villages continues to hold their rock-painting program for residents. Rock painting is held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday in the arts and crafts room of the community's clubhouse, implemented by resident Betsy DeNote back in May of 2018. Supplies are brought in by guests, who in turn add colorful flair to rocks and shells, including various designs, as well as encouraging and positive messages to share with residents by placing them in various locations throughout the community. The group also has their own Facebook page called IslandWalk Rocks.

