ISLANDWALK — IslandWalk at the West Villages continues to hold their rock-painting program for residents. Rock painting is held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday in the arts and crafts room of the community's clubhouse, implemented by resident Betsy DeNote back in May of 2018. Supplies are brought in by guests, who in turn add colorful flair to rocks and shells, including various designs, as well as encouraging and positive messages to share with residents by placing them in various locations throughout the community. The group also has their own Facebook page called IslandWalk Rocks.
Recommended for you
Featured Businesses
Find a local business
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.