We already knew Taglio Cucina & Pizzeria Romana’s Roman-style pizza tasted pretty darn good.
Now the pizzeria has also been recognized for its good looks.
It was announced July 3 that Charlotte-DeSoto Building Industry Association (CDBIA) member Boyette & Miller Construction and Development was selected for an Aurora Awards silver for Best Commercial Project under 20,000 Square Feet, for the 1,800 meticulously designed square feet of two-month-old Taglio.
It’s one of three projects from the Southeast and the eastern Caribbean that are vying for an Aurora gold award.
The design was co-owner Vitangelo “Vito” Recchia’s brainchild; its realization, Boyette & Miller’s.
“We thought out this restaurant pretty thoroughly and hand-picked everything,” said Recchia. “There are two colors—the darks and the lights, yin and yang. The only two things that are red are the oven and the hand-slicer. They’re the first things you see, then you walk the pizza showcase line, with digital menu monitors overhead.”
“We wanted people to have the experience of walking into a casual restaurant and seeing the open kitchen,” said Vito’s co-owner and wife, Theresa.
“To me, this is the best open concept you’re going to find locally,” Vito continued. “All the tables are Brazilian cherry wood, Florida pine or Australian beefwood.
“In our recesses we have beers, wines, tomatoes, oils, everything we have in the restaurant, for sale. There’s a lot going on in here.”
“Vito’s a creator; there’s a method to his madness,” laughed Theresa.
Presentation of the gold, for which the Taglio project is eligible, takes place Aug. 2 at the Aurora Awards Gala in Orlando, during the Southeast Building Conference.
Celebrating its 40th anniversary, the Aurora Awards program is affiliated with the Florida Home Builders Association (FHBA) and the Southeast Building Conference (SEBC), one of two regional trade shows recognized by and affiliated with the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB).
Taglio Cucina & Pizzeria Romana ($-$$), 941-628-ROME (7663), 24065 Peachland Boulevard, Unit 103 (between Tropical Smoothie Café and 3 Pepper Burrito), is open Monday to Saturday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
