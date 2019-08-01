A flapjack breakfast fundraiser — Short Stacks for a Tall Cause — to support a children’s shoe drive organized by Loveland Center and Kiwanis Club of Venice Aktion Club was held at Applebee’s in Venice July 27. Gran Paradiso resident Christian Shakespeare, Aktion Club president, and his parents Charlie and Kim, assisted in getting the word out at Gran Paradiso about the breakfast. Several residents from the West Villages community attended the breakfast to help show their support. Money raised through ticket sales will help benefit Love in a Backpack program for students at Lamarque Elementary School in North Port to receive shoes and socks. Guests who attended the event received pancakes, sausage, scrambled eggs and choice of beverage (coffee, juice, soda or tea), with their ticket purchase.

By Sun Photos by TAMI GARCIA

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments