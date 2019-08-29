Backpacks at IslandWalk

Volunteer drivers Eliot Edelstein, John Jungk, Mike Pierce, Larry Middendorf, Tom Lucia, Jan Romanowski (driver coordinator), and Bob Chad pose for a photo prior to their journey to several North Port elementary schools to deliver the food.

By ALEXANDRA HERRERA

West Villages Sun Editor

ISLANDWALK — The IslandWalk backpacks are still looking for players for their first golf tournament.

The group, which works with All Faith’s Food Bank, packs weekend meal packs for Lamarque Elementary School. The group also delivers the packs to the school.

The backpacks are filled with healthy snacks for the weekend, and are meant to help kids on free and reduced lunch have food.

Tee Off Against Hunger will be held in October at Myakka Pines Golf Club and will include breakfast and a party to close out the event. The group has been looking for teams of four to sign up.

The money raised will come from half of the entry fee, it’s $135. Though the tournament is offering a $30 single ticket for just the party, for those who may not want to golf.

Those who sign up will get breakfast, and a party, along with participating in a tournament for a good cause.

Event Chair Carla Brady told the Sun in July that it takes $35,000 to feed all the children in the program.

Brady had also added that it was still tough to get people to sign up for the tournament.

In an email from Brady, she explained that the group was still having trouble getting people to sign up. The group is looking for anyone who wants to come out and have fun.

It’s a shotgun start tournament for fun, but prizes will also be awarded. If the group can pull this off, they’d like to make it an annual event in order to help the kids.

If you’d like to sign up for Tee Off Against Hunger call Carla Brady at 419-356-0966 or email her at carlabrady0@gmail.com.

