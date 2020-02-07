With snowbird season in full effect, there are plenty of new golfers in the area who may be unfamiliar with which local golf courses are the best to play.
In a five-part series, the Sun will highlight some of the most enjoyable golf courses that the area has to offer.
We began with Sarasota National Golf Club and highlighted Heron Creek Golf and Country Club last week.
The third course in our series is …
Riverwood Golf Club
A Par-72, 7,004-yard, semi-private golf course built in 1992, Riverwood Golf Club has become one of the more highly regarded courses in Port Charlotte.
As recently as 2018, the course was ranked No. 26 in the United States and No. 4 in Florida by Golf Advisor, and has received state and national recognition dating back to 2001.
Along with top conditions and challenging holes, Riverwood also offers five different sets of tees, big landing areas and limits greenside bunkers to one per hole — encouraging golfers of all skill levels to test their luck.
“The overall conditioning of the golf course is what makes it stand out,” Riverwood head golf pro Bob Ridge said. “Most of the time, except when we’re doing maintenance in the summer, it’s of championship conditions.”
Best feature: The layout. From strategic water and bunker placement to tight holes lined by trees and wildlife, Riverwood Golf Club forces players to think through their shots beforehand.
Best holes: No. 8 — A 435-yard Par 4 with a lake crossing the fairway from about 110 yards from the green places an emphasis on a good drive to put you in good position to make par.
No. 18 — A tough finishing hole that is a long 455-yard dog-leg right Par 4 that plays into the wind. Trees tightly line the rough and two large waste bunkers take up much of the right side of the hole — forcing players to make an accurate second shot.
Additional benefits: Driving range balls come with green fees. The range — included putting and chipping greens — is also open to the public at a $15 per hour rate that includes as many golf balls you can hit in an hour.
Aside from golf, the clubhouse offers lunch daily from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and the bar is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Fee: $105
Booking a tee time: Call 941-764-6661 or go online at www.riverwoodgc.com. Though Riverwood’s 400-plus members will have preferential selections for tee times, the public can still reserve spots year-round.
Address: 4100 Riverwood Drive, Port Charlotte
