ENGLEWOOD — While Sue Zipay hasn't played baseball since 1954, the dream of girls playing in their own league hasn't left her mind.
Zipay, 85, was one of the Rockford Peaches, which inspired the film "A League of their Own." She was 17 when she left Hingham, Mass. for South Bend, Indiana to play for the team.
While the team played only two years, the idea of girls playing baseball has remained with her. Zipay now lives in Englewood and owns the Englewood Tennis Club on 776, and while she enjoys tennis, baseball is her sport.
Zipay is part of the All American Girls Professional Baseball League Players Association, which was started after the Rockford Peaches dissolved in 1954.
There hasn't been a girl's baseball league since 1954, and Zipay says that there is a lot of splintering. While there are some individual teams, there really isn't a league for women players.
This love of the sport, and women getting their own chance to play is what inspired the former Peach to start a baseball camp for girls. The upcoming camp will be held at CoolToday Park in July and open to 60 girls from all over.
On Monday afternoon, she said she had 20 emails from interested girls already. Zipay says the Atlanta Braves are in-kind sponsors and hosting the camp at the new ball park.
Zipay's idea is to bring back a girl's baseball league.
•••
Zipay hasn't been too involved in the All American Girls Professional Baseball League Players Association, until recently. She like many others following the dissolve of the team, went on to raise families.
"All of the women were unhappy when it ended," Zipay said.
Though life went on, Zipay herself married and had three boys. Eventually the focus shifted to tennis, she played until she was in her 70s — Zipay says she's still a tomboy, and enjoys sports as much as she did back then.
It's now that she has returned to trying to bring a women's baseball league back. This has led to the creation of the American Girls Baseball Association, which is geared towards women's league baseball playing.
"People spent more time pushing softball," Zipay said.
Softball and baseball are very different, softball is played with a bigger ball, and tends to be slower. Baseball uses a smaller ball and is more fast paced — Zipay said that even in her day it was fast.
Her idea is to open more opportunities for girls to play baseball, it opens up greater opportunities for them as well. Many girls are pushed to play softball and not baseball.
"All of the women's sports have progressed, but women's baseball has stood still," Zipay said.
She adds she has nothing against softball, but they they are two different games.
It's what led to the creation of American Girls Baseball Association, an offshoot of the AAGPBLPA. It was Dana Bookman in Canada that really started the push to bring back girl's baseball.
Bookman got in touch with Zipay and it's what really got the ball rolling to bring this back in the United States. Zipay says that the U.S. is far behind in promoting girl's baseball, with Japan being number one and Australia being number two in the sport.
The women from the All American will provide guidance but the AGB will function on their own, according to Zipay.
Bookman's daughter had tried to play little league, and ended up not feeling comfortable. This caused Bookman to put the call out for other girl baseball players, according to Zipay.
According to Zipay, six provinces across Canada now offer little league for girls, something she wants to see done in the U.S. The younger players have the fire in their belly, according to Zipay and can keep things going.
She hopes that with the creation of the camps, they'll have more hotshot players come through the leagues.
"We don't want to take over," Zipay said.
Her idea is that the women's league plays next to the men's league, like soccer. She'd like to see something similar happen in baseball, where girls will play in their own league.
"We want it to be fair, American girls baseball is not Major League Baseball," Zipay said.
She added that the MLB hasn't been too cooperative, which is why there has been stalling. She also adds that after the team dissolved, there was no central organization.
Zipay wants to avoid that and have everything centralized, to make sure that girl's baseball continues.
"That's what I want, is to pull them together," Zipay said.
She says that the goal of AGB is not to take it from the men, but to have their own league.
•••
Looking forward Zipay hopes this camp is the first step of many.
Like her and the Peaches, who were pioneers, she hopes to continue that spirit going forward. Zipay mentioned she'd like to eventually have a center dedicated to women's sports.
Not just baseball, but other sports so girls can really see how far women have come.
Though her main focus is the camp and making sure that the girls have that opportunity, and are able to continue to play baseball.
She'd like to see an early spring training created for women, for them to play in January. She'd like to see summer night games, so that girls can get used to playing in front of large crowds.
Zipay recalls her rookie year with the Peaches, and feeling a sort of stage fright playing for the first time in front of 10,000 people. Zipay played second base and right field when she played, she did pitch a bit as well.
She wants that for girls who want to pursue the sport, and go forward.
"Girls have more opportunity now," she said.
Zipay is now focused on getting the camp off the ground and hopes that some local sponsors can help to ease the costs and help the girls. The sponsorship will help offset the costs of having the camp and could provide a future camp for girls.
"Girls want to play baseball, not softball," Zipay said.
Girls baseball camp will be held at CoolToday Park from July 19 to July 21, it's $50 to register for the first 60 girls. Girls must have prior instruction and playing experience to register for the camp.
For more information on the camp or provide sponsorship please call Sue Zipay at 941-475-4489 or email her at suezip2@verizon.net.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.