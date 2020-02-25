ISLANDWALK — Of the world’s urban legends, Paul McCartney’s death — and replacement by a lookalike who ended up having a stellar musical career — is among the odder ones.
And it ended up being a perfect set up for IslandWalk resident Vince Scarsella’s newest production that he premiered recently at the community.
“The Walrus Was Paul,” has been ticking around Scarsella’s mind for decades — owed in part to the first time he heard the conspiracy theory on a Halloween in 1969 when he was 14.
He wrote the play based using parts of the theories reality and than adding his own fictional bend to it.
And he added a singalong.
“The audience seemed very pleased at the end,” he said. “It as entirely an amateur performance — but they pulled it off beautifully.”
To help his amateur performers — made up almost entirely of IslandWalk residents — it was performed as a radio play.
It was directed by Holly Wilson.
The turnout at the IslandWalk Event Center was “very good,” he said. About 170 people took in the event.
“The audience responded well,” he said. “There were 12 songs they had to sing. The songs kind of help tell the story.”
The play takes up the urban legend and adds the idea that the family of Paul McCartney’s replacement, William Campbell, seeks out a private investigator to clarify the truth.
And among the murky truths are vocal and audio experts who have contended in the past that — well — the Paul of 1966 was not the same Paul of 1969.
It doesn’t take much to add fuel to an urban legend’s fire.
For Scarsella, he first heard the urban legend when he was listening to a Buffalo radio station on Halloween 1969.
The legend states the original Paul McCartney was killed on Nov. 9, 1966 in a car crash. Luckily, The Beatles had previously had a lookalike contest and — fearing they’d lose their fans and contracts if McCartney was dead — brought in William Campbell.
“It spawned this whole phenomenon,” Scarsella said. People would say there were clues everywhere.”
The Beatles — and McCartney — have played into the urban legend through the decades.
They did so with songs like “The Walrus Is Paul” and “The Glass Onion” while McCartney did a live album called “Paul is Live” in 1993.
Believers looked at pictures, listened to records forwards and backwards, and sought evidence to show Paul McCartney died at the age of 24.
“Is Paul really dead? He actually had to do an interview with Life magazine to prove he was alive. And people still don’t believe it.”
It led to the concept of the two Pauls.
“I took some truth and some fact and meshed it into the storyline,” Scarsella said. “I always wanted to do it. it always stuck in my mind.”
Scarsella, 65, moved to Florida from New York in 2011 — initially in Davenport.
“In 2018, we fell in love with the area. We fell in love in IslandWalk in December in 2018,” he said.
He is an author of nine books with his 10th set for release this spring and retired as an attorney.
“The Walrus Was Paul” cast members included Lana Anderson, Bob Cattel, Leo Shuzdak, Tom Youngholm, Jim Litwin, Ellen Badger, Trena Kelly, Nadine “Dee” Baker, Tom Youngholm and Holly Wilson.
He is also working with a theater group based in Lakeland for a professional telling of his story.
“We’re hoping to see if some other local communities might want to do this,” Scarsella said.
