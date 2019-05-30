GRAN PARADISO — Yin Yoga, hosted by Gran Paradiso resident Cecilia Sullivan, is held every Tuesday evening at 6 p.m. in the community's fitness center. This particular style of restorative and therapeutic yoga is slower paced consisting of a series of long held, passive floor poses, fully supported with props, designed to work all of the major joints of the body via deep stretching of connective tissues (ligaments, tendons, fascia). This in turn, helps mobilize joints, increase circulation, relieve stiffness and create leaner, longer muscles, all in a comfortable, relaxed setting paired with modern music playlists and aromatherapy to boost energy and mood.
