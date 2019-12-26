WEST VILLAGES — The turn out for this year’s Evening Under the Stars was strong.
The event, which celebrated its 31st year April 6, brought the community together to enjoy music and fireworks at State College of Florida’s Venice campus.
This year’s theme “Take Me out to the Ballgame” was well received by crowds, according to SCF Foundation Development Director Barbara Bourgoin.
“We were just really excited and people enjoyed the catering,” Bourgoin said.
Jamie Smith, director of communications and marketing for SCF, said more than 1,000 people attended the event.
Music from baseball films, as well as ballpark classics, were played by the SCF jazz band and the Venice Symphony Orchestra.
“The crowd enjoyed it,” Bourgoin said.
The event also included a visit by the Atlanta Braves staff to celebrate baseball. Bourgoin said that the staff had chosen the theme to celebrate their newest neighbor.
“(We’re) thrilled that the Braves are in our backyard,” Bourgoin said.
She said having the Braves so close is a great opportunity for the college and students.
Along with the fun from the Braves, William Jervey Jr., was honored.
Jervey was presented with an honorary degree of philanthropy during this year’s event, according to Smith’s email. Jervey was honored by the college in February for his donation.
The lake at the SCF-Venice campus is named for Jervey, along with the library.
The 32nd annual event is already set for April 4, 2020 at the SCF-Venice campus.
