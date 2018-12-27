The same season that brings the holidays and northern visitors also yields a cornucopia of fresh, local, certified-organic produce.
Finding organic isn’t as much of a scavenger hunt as it was when Rhona Winchell moved to Sarasota from California over two decades ago. In fact, local farms are having trouble selling all they grow because so many grocery stores now carry it.
“But if you care about freshness and supporting our local farmers,” said Winchell, who’s been a vegetarian for more years than she can count, “you should buy locally grown.”
Among local sources are Winchell’s own Yellow Submarine Organic Co-op, Punta Gorda’s Worden Farm and Arcadia’s Aloe Organics.
They all live on the Yellow Submarine
Why not simply buy your organic produce at one of the many grocery stores that now stock it?
According to Winchell, “There’s a huge difference. Supermarket organic veggies sat on a truck, in a warehouse and in the stores for weeks, and don’t last as long. The lettuce that I pick up on Tuesday, for delivery on Tuesday, has just come out of the ground. You can’t get any fresher.”
For the last 20 years, Winchell has been delivering weekly or biweekly bags of high-quality local fruits, greens, herbs and vegetables. She tries to buy as much as possible from local farmers, as well as from Albert’s Organics Sarasota, the first certified-organic distributor with nationwide coverage. Even when local farms shut down over the summer, you can count on her to use Albert’s to continue delivering 52 weeks a year.
And if you can’t get to a central pickup point or a farmers market for your organic produce, Winchell’s Yellow Submarine Organic Co-op might just bring it to your door.
“It’s like a surprise package every time you get it. Some things, I don’t know what they are, but Rhona will give you ideas on how to cook them,” said Babs Vitale of Venice, who’s been receiving deliveries from Yellow Submarine for over a year and distributing them to her IslandWalk neighbors.
Check the Yellow Sub Facebook page for produce coming to regular Tuesday pickups at IslandWalk; at Ionie Retreat & Organic Vegan Café, 1241 Fruitville Road in Sarasota; and at Tang Martial Arts Center, 5706 Manatee Avenue West in Bradenton. Coming soon: one more pickup location, still being confirmed, in North Port.
Yellow Submarine Organic Co-op can be reached at 941-416-1363 or on Facebook @YellowSubCoop. A membership is $27 per bag, renewable month to month. Special delivery to your door has an additional charge depending on location.
Worden spreads the word
Worden Farm, an 85-acre USDA-certified organic family farm at 34900 Bermont Road, Punta Gorda, since 2003, makes its produce available at farmers markets and through farm memberships.
Eva Worden, well known among those spreading the local organic gospel, said, “Once people understand it, it becomes very clear that it’s a good choice for health and the environment.”
Worden offers three types of memberships: the Worden Farm stand in Punta Gorda, where members may purchase fresh produce Wednesdays from 2 to 6 p.m. during season; prepacked organic veggie boxes, delivered to 20 local drop-off sites every Wednesday, December to April; and farmers markets in downtown Sarasota, Saturdays 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., downtown St. Petersburg, Saturdays 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Lakewood Ranch, Wednesdays 3 to 7 p.m.
For more information, visit www.wordenfarm.com.
A legacy grows organically
When Allison “Aloe” Hall Nelson was diagnosed at 28 with metastatic breast cancer, she changed her approach to nutrition at her doctors’ insistence.
Under the tutelage of Chris and Eva Worden of Worden Farm, her family dedicated a 6-acre parcel of their Arcadia cattle ranch to organically grown, pesticide-free produce which could be sold and donated to young cancer patients through the Children’s Cancer Center of Tampa.
Although Allison succumbed after three years, her legacy—the certified-organic Aloe Organics of Arcadia—is thriving.
Said her mother, Kay Hall, “Allison did all of us in the family a great service by giving us this mission, to make something good out of something so bad.”
Aloe Organics sells its produce Wednesdays at Phillippi Farmhouse Market in Sarasota from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Fridays at Boca Grande Market from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. For more information, visit aloeorganics.com.
