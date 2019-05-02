WEST VILLAGES — With summer approaching and a new school year following, many home buyers will be evaluating and prioritizing their housing options based on area education.
West Villages’ convenient location provides access to an abundance of educational options for children and young adults to grow and thrive.
“From early education to life-long learners, we know education is essential for a variety of West Villages Florida residents. Home buyers who might be new to the area may not be aware of the quality Pre-K through high school offerings that surround our community,” said Paul Erhardt, President of West Villages.
Selecting the right school is often based on several factors such as proximity, areas of focus and student needs. While the choice may feel daunting, Sarasota County provides numerous “A” rated elementary, middle and high schools.
If families are exploring education options outside of public school, West Villages can also accommodate.
Alternative choices range from religious private schools such as Venice Christian School to innovative charter schools like Sky Academy Venice. There are also magnet programs such as Venice High School.
Many of these schools incorporate the latest technologies, effective teaching methods and specialized areas of expertise like performing arts into their curriculum.
Additionally, the State College of Florida Venice will commence their Collegiate School program this Fall, offering students the opportunity to attain a high school diploma and an Associate in Arts Degree concurrently upon graduation.
West Villages also encourages its residents to continue learning at any age with nearly 100 neighborhood clubs and groups, county libraries and continuing education programs. The State College of Florida also offers numerous personal enrichment classes for life-long learning.
Our range of new home choices makes learning around and living in West Villages easier. Our diverse variety of communities, price ranges, builders and floor plans are drawing an equally varied home buyer population. With homes available for families with young children to empty nesters, we are even seeing multi-generational families residing in our communities. They enjoy the extra support for picking up the kids from school or even have the larger family participating in educational activities.
Interested in learning more or sharing options with your parents or extended family? Visit our website, www.mywest villages.com, to view available new homes and see why we are the fourth fastest-growing community in the nation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.