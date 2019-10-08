The Tour de North Port fundraiser bicycle ride is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year
Sponsored by People for Trees, a nonprofit native tree advocacy group formed in 1997, the annual ride continues to offer some of the best scenic routes through North Port with distances of 15, 35, or 65 miles. Regardless of the distance chosen, riders will enjoy views of the city’s lush pine and oak tree canopies as well as of the Myakkahatchee Creek.
This year’s ride will be Sunday, Oct. 20. Doors open at 7 a.m. with group starts beginning at 8 a.m. from Imagine School, 2757 Sycamore St., North Port.
The Tour de North Port is not a race as cyclists are encouraged to appreciate and enjoy the mature trees in the natural settings that can still be seen in the city.
The Tour de North Port is also known for its hometown feel with great food starting with a breakfast donated by FirstWatch, a complete catered lunch prepared by the Earth Cafe, home-brewed sweet tea, desserts with homemade pies from Pielicious Bake Shoppe, and rest stops that are fully-stocked with homemade trail mix cookies and banana bread.
Even the bicycle ride’s unique logo was designed by Lindsay Gill, a student from North Port High School, and first used for the 2013 ride.
Mobile Support And Gear will be provided by Louie’s Bicycle and Real Bikes of Venice.
Cyclists can register online at www.peoplefortrees.com. Cost is $45 until Oct. 18, $50 at the door. The first 400 registrants will receive a ride T-shirt, goodie bag, and the group’s famous “got shade?” sunglasses. The Tour de North Port is also being supported by Natural Awakenings of Sarasota, ROI Media, Patricia Bonnell/Keller Williams, Jim Dodson Law, Bayfront Health, Bicycles International, Beautiful Ponds, Heron Creek Animal Hospital, DurtiRunners, and the Allamanda Garden Club.
Buckaroos Bike Rodeo
Children can take part in the 10th Anniversary Tour de North Port celebration at the free “Buckaroos Bike Rodeo” that will take place at Dallas White Park on Saturday, Oct. 19, from 10 a.m. to noon, presented by People for Trees and the North Port Kiwanis Club. Riders will go through a series of stations designed to test their bike riding skills and abilities such as “Slow Roll,” “ZigZag,” and “Stop on a Dime” in order to earn points for prizes. There will be free bike raffles for the top point earners. Real Bikes of Venice and Bicycles International will be conducting bike safety checks, and the Friends of the Legacy Trail will be checking helmets, providing free ones when necessary.
K-Town Slyde & Bounce will provide a bounce house just for fun and snow cones, cotton candy, and popcorn will be available for purchase and “Sparky” from the Fire Department will make an appearance along with “Scoopie” from Culver’s.
