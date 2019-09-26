NORTH PORT — It’s that time of year when the Toys for Tots boxes begin to appear.
The collection for North Port has already begun, thanks to the Marine Corps League Detachment 948. This is the second year the organization will be collecting and distributing toys solely in North Port.
Last year, the league received more than 300 requests from needy North Port families for toys. Already, boxes for Toys for Tots are already being placed from the West Villages through the east side of North Port.
Walter Alexander, co-coordinator for South Sarasota County Toys for Tots, said some 40 locations across the city will have boxes.
“Forty of the merchants in addition to the West Villages,” Alexander said.
He added that Publix stores in the city will have them, but those who may not be sure can call Alexander directly.
Brand new unwrapped toys can be placed in the Toys for Tots boxes, which will later be sorted and wrapped by volunteers.
Theleague also needs volunteers and a place to collect, sort and wrap toys. Last year, Coldwell Banker realty allowed the group to use one of their former buildings along Tamiami Trail. The central location made a difference.
This year, Alexander doesn’t have a location yet.
Gifts are accepted for kids up to age 14, though donations can be given to the corps for them to purchase gifts as well. The league needs toys for kids for a variety of ages, though the hardest ages to buy are for teenagers and infants.
Alexander already has 40 large boxes for kids in the 3- to 5-year-old range, which is typical.
Despite being the first year, 2018 was successful for the group. Prior to 2018, needy families would need to travel to Venice in order to pick up their gifts. Alexander felt a need to change that to make it more accessible for North Port families.
While this helped, he hopes that the number of families who rely on the league to make Christmas happen decreases.
Alexander is also finalizing to begin sign-ups for this year’s families and volunteers. He didn’t have any other information yet, but he expects that he’ll have it ready in the coming weeks.
To help out Toys for Tots, call Walter Alexander at 941-661-6050 or email him at wadawalter2@aol.com.
