GRAND PALM - Every Tuesday, Grand Palm hosts pinochle for residents in the community's social club house with all levels of play welcome to participate.

Those who play the trick-taking card game enjoy an evening filled with conversation and cards.

Pinochle is usually a two-person or four-person team game with the object to gather up the most tricks. It's cards run from ace high to nine low.

The game itself originated either by the Swiss or the area of southern Germany and is considered a relative of the ancient game of bezique.

