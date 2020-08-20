Renaissance residents gather once a month to talk books.
On its most recent meeting, the readers gathered Aug. 11 underneath the lanai at the community’s pool deck to discuss James Patterson’s “The Summer House,” while practicing social distancing.
The book club was started by resident Nancy Ferenacz in March 2019. It takes place the second Tuesday of each month.
Different guests get to choose books for fellow residents to read for the month.
