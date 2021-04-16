WELLEN PARK — One person was killed and several others injured Friday evening in a three-vehicle crash that has left two cars overturned in West Villages.
It had earlier been reported as a four-vehicle wreck.
The wreck was reported about 5:40 p.m. Friday at the intersection of West Villages Parkway and River Road.
Northbound and southbound River Road is shut down at U.S. 41/Tamiami Trail, according to North Port Public Information Officer Josh Taylor.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office and Florida Highway Patrol are investigating the crash.
”We are asking motorists to avoid the area at this time,” Sarasota County Sheriff’s Lt. Scott Mruczek said.
There was no conditions available on the other victims of the crash.This story will be updated.
