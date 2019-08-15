By ALEXANDRA HERRERA
West Villages Sun Editor
VENICE — It doesn’t matter your age the Venice Chorale is looking for you for its new season.
The chorale is looking for members from grade 4 to post retirement who have a love for singing for its 2019-20 season. Students in grade 4 to 8 will not be required to audition, and can sign up, according to a release by the Venice Chorale.
An orientation for students in grade 4 to 8 will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 16. The orientation is free and is open to parents and students who want to learn more about the youth chorale.
Students wishing to participate will only need to register and pay the annual $25 membership fee — scholarships are available.
Those interested in learning more about the youth chorus can attend the orientation at the Venice Performing Arts Center, located in building 42 of Venice High School, 1 Indian Way, Venice.
For more information on the program contact youth director Donna Ambrose at 607-342-1484 or email her at ambrosedonna02@gmail.com.
While high school students and adults can audition at 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 23 during the auditions. No appointment is necessary, but those planning to audition should have something informal to sing.
Adult membership fees are $75 or $140 per couple, scholarships are available. Additional cost for concert attire may be required for adults.
High school students are also encouraged to apply for the Venice Chorale’s Apprentice Program, which according to the release can provide up to $1,000 in scholarships for continuing music education and performance opportunities.
For more on the adult chorale email info@thevenicechorale.com. To learn more about the chorale and see it’s program visit www.thevenicechorale.org.
