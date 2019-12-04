VENICE — Organizers are fine tuning details for the 31st annual Venice Christmas Boat Parade that sets sail at 6 p.m. Dec. 7.
That’s when Officer Paul Joyce of the Venice Police Department calls for the Albee Road bridge to open, signaling all boats assembled to turn on dazzling displays.
“That in itself is a sight to see” said Kristi Zgrzepski, secretary of the Venice Boat Parade organization, and wife of new president Joe Zgrzepski.
“All the boats line up in darkness on the water, and suddenly, all are illuminated, some are animated, and the sight takes on an almost magical quality. I’m getting goose bumps just thinking about it,” she said.
Joe Zgrzepski has embraced his role at the helm of the event.
Joe Zgrzepski said there are factors for their involvement. The thrill he feels as their own illuminated boat as it glides by enthralled crowds lining the parade route. Seeing the spectators along the waterway is energizing.
Kristi Zgrzepski added it’s gratifying because the underlying motive of the Venice boat parade is a charitable one. Each year the event raises money that go back into the community.
One special award, the People’s Choice Boat award, is determined by spectators who watched the parade. The day after the event, the Venice Christmas Boat Parade Facebook page lights up with photos of each boat. That goes online Dec. 8.
