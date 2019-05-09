VENICE — It's not just all about cars for the Venice Florida Corvettes Club.
The group who has who has been meeting since 2002, has also been giving back to the community. The money earned by their car show and events goes right back to local food banks.
The money also goes to help Venice High School, the Girl Scouts, JROTC and the National Corvette Museum.
Al Royal, 2019 president for the group, says that the group has 240 members, made up of couples.
"(It's) very much a social club," Royal said.
While the group is social, it gives back to the community.
Car Show Chair Jack Viens said that group donates to one food bank a month. Viens added that the group donates food and money as well.
Along with the money given back to the community, Viens says that the annual show brings in revenue to the area as well.
"It brings in revenue into the city, nine states and Canada have been represented," Viens said.
Royal added that there are a lot of people who plan their vacations around coming to the annual car show. The group hosts their welcome dinner at the Venezia Resort, and have an agreement with them for rooms.
While the group also provides a local impact, it's main focus is the food banks in the area.
On May 1 the group presented a check to benefit the Venice Salvation Army Food Bank and the South County Food Pantry.
South County Food Pantry board secretary and office manager Rosemary Schroeder says that donations like this help.
The pantry received $1,100 from the group, and the Salvation Army received $1,1886 from the group. In total the group donated $2,986 between the two organizations.
"If it weren't for donations it would not happen," Schroeder said.
She added that the pantry is entirely volunteer run and there is no government funding.
Donations for the pantry come from groups like the Venice Corvettes, which donates both food and money.
"(We're) always looking for people to give back," Schroeder said.
While the group just presented the check for the groups, it's already planning for next year's show.
Viens says that planning begins as the show ends.
To learn more about the Venice Florida Corvettes visit www.venicefloridacorvettes.com.
To learn about the South County Food Pantry visit www.southcountyfoodpantry.com.
