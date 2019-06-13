VENICE — Venice High School’s Indians baseball team got out and into the dirt recently.
Members of the team got together to plant about 300 plants at Venice’s urban forest. The urban forest is a project by Venice Area Beautification Inc., which works to beautify the city of Venice.
VABI is a non-profit organization that works to make Venice a beautiful place to live, according to the organization’s website. The group has installed statues, and is responsible for the boat bash and tree lighting.
The forest is another project by VABI in order to beautify and also create another green space in the city.
The site of the forest is on the old CSX railroad right of way between the Venetian Waterway Trail and Seaboard Industrial Park. The forest is approximately 33.34 acres — the land was donated by Sarasota County.
The team went out in early May to help plant at the forest, according to a release by VABI. Members from the team planted around 300 plants in about an hour at the forest.
“The kids worked their butts off,” said Greg Vine a board member for VABI.
Vine says VABI was impressed with the work and the kids had really good work ethics.
VABI relies on donors and volunteers to continue its mission of beautifying Venice. In the release VABI thanks the baseball team for its contribution to the forest.
The completion of the forest should take around three years if everything goes according to plan.
