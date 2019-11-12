VENICE — The first class of Leadership Venice, organized through the Venice Area Chamber of Commerce and led by Barbara Hines, recently revealed their class project.
Venice Quest was announced at the graduation celebration of the 26 participants.
Venice Quest is a series of multiple scavenger hunts participants can use through a cellphone application Scavify — four of which can be accessed free.
Those feature Venice History, Venice Arts & Culture, Downtown & Venice Beach (Walking), and Young at Heart.
“This idea started with people saying there isn’t ever enough to do in our community,” said Kelly Olliver, project leader and British Open Pub owner.
Olliver said Leadership Venice wanted to “prove those people wrong” while at the same time providing “activities that anyone can participate in.”
“People visiting, new to the community, or residents for their entire life,” Olliver said. “Scavenger hunts provide a fun experience full of useful and interesting information for everyone to enjoy.”
The Leadership Venice class spent a day each month expanding their knowledge in various segments of Venice including the history of Venice, economic development, government, health and human services, community awareness and arts and culture.
To get started with Venice Quest, download the Scavify application to your phone. Register with the application creating a username and password, then search for “Venice” to find multiple scavenger hunts which can be completed in any order, at any pace, paused and started again at any time.
