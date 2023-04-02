VENICE — In his 2008 book “Outliers: The Story of Success,” Malcolm Gladwell focuses on how much work one must do to master a discipline.


Carillon Bells

Carillon bells with the housing for the carillon in the background on the campus of Venice High School.
Wylie Crawford portrait

Carillonneur Wylie Crawford next to the carillon at Venice High School he purchased and dedicated to his father Andrew W. Crawford.
Wylie Crawford plays the carillon keyboard

Wylie Crawford plays the carillon at the Venice Performing Arts Center on the grounds of Venice High School each Saturday morning through May. It is played from a keyboard that allows expression through variation of touch. The keys are struck with a half-closed hand.
Pedals

The foot pedals on the carillon play the lower notes. Carillonneur Wylie Crawford served as president of the World Carillon Federation for 11 years and has taught 30-40 people how to play the instrument.
