SARASOTA — A former middle school teacher, arrested more than two years ago on charges stemming from sex crimes with a teenager, has pleaded guilty.
Matthew James Minton, 27, was arrested in 2017 .
Following his Oct. 18 conviction of sexual battery on a child older than 12 but younger than 18, he was arrested Oct. 21 on another charge: lewd or lascivious behavior on a victim older than 12 but younger than 18.
Investigators learned of the new allegations while looking into the earlier ones but held off on new charges until the case was adjudicated.
Minton taught at the Island Village Montessori School in Venice, when the illegal acts with a young teen took place after school on the grounds of the facility.
The contact lasted from December 2015 to May 2016, while the victim, who was 13, was experiencing a period of depression, according to court records.
Minton’s sentencing is set for Jan. 24, 2020.
Minton will receive a life sentence capped at 35 years, with credit for time spent in jail beginning Jan. 20, 2017.
He was found guilty of sexual battery on a victim 12-18 years old as a custodial authority, three counts of the prohibited use of a computer or phone depicting a child sex act, and lewd or lascivious molestation.
The school was notified of the allegation Nov. 11, 2016, and was placed on administrative leave with instructions not to come onto school property until further notice.
“The instant we heard about anything improper, he was escorted to his car and off the property,” Ocana said.
Changes were made at the school, too. Authorities learned about Kik cellphone apps Minton and his victim used. There was also focus on other activities, like playing Xbox with students during or after school.
“Since then, we’ve taken a close look at the way we regulate the online interactions among students and staff,” Ocana said.
