By ALEXANDRA HERRERA
West Villages Sun Editor
ISLANDWALK — IslandWalk’s veteran walk project is still underway.
The project will have bricks installed around the flag pole in front of the clubhouse. The bricks will be laser engraved with the names of veterans who live in the IslandWalk community.
IslandWalk resident and veteran Gary Spinazze is in charge of the veterans walk. Spinazze is active with Veterans in the area, hosting Vettes for Veterans annually.
“We do something every year ahead of Veterans Day,” Spinazze said.
He said that he got together with Mark Craycraft, IslandWalk’s lifestyle director, about doing something different this year.
“We came up with the idea of bricks for IslandWalk,” Spinazze said.
Each brick is $75 and comes with a cap to commemorate their place in the walk. The new walk will be unveiled in November with a community picnic to celebrate the new display for veterans.
Spinazze said that so far they have about 70 bricks bought and the group expects to have some 100 bricks purchased for the display.
During the last few months the community has been working to put the project together for the veterans.
Spinazze said that veterans will also have caps given to them as a way to let other neighbors know.
“It is an honor for them,” Spinazze said.
The final day to purchase a brick and be part of the project is Sept. 16. The brick project is only for current IslandWalk residents.
To purchase brick go through the IslandWalk online registration system. Once the brick has been paid for email Craycraft at mcraycraft@castlegroup.com.
In the email include the first and last name, branch of service and the unit number. At the end of the registration a master list will be sent for the veteran to review.
A separate link for the picnic will be sent out at a later date. The picnic is scheduled to be held on Nov. 9, more information will be sent as the date gets closer.
