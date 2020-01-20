SOUTH VENICE - The Venice Area Audubon Society is seeking volunteers to help instructors to teach second-graders in South Sarasota County schools how to look and listen for birds at the Venice Rookery.

Field trips start the last week in January and run through the second week in April.

Training and materials for new volunteers will be provided and activities will be clearly explained so volunteers can be effective with their time relating to students.

Those who are interested in helping or would like more information should contact Linda Soderquist at 941-270-7994 or linist@hotmail.com

